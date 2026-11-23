WWE is preparing for the final episode of Monday Night RAW before Survivor Series: WarGames 2026, and early backstage details have emerged regarding the planned opening and closing segments of tonight’s show.

The November 23 edition of RAW will air live on Netflix from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, with a special start time of 6 PM ET/5 PM CT. According to Viper Reports, the current plan calls for The 946 to open tonight’s broadcast, while The Bloodline is expected to close the show.

The reported lineup suggests that both factions will play prominent roles as WWE continues building toward Survivor Series: WarGames, which takes place this Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Roman Reigns is also advertised to appear on tonight’s episode, adding further anticipation to the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline. In addition to the reported opening and closing segments, WWE has announced several matches and developments for the broadcast.

The following matches and segments are advertised for WWE RAW on November 23:

Team USA and Team Mexico will reveal their respective fifth members.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear.

WWE International Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Rey Fenix.

Fatal Influence vs. Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer.

The announcement of the final members for Team USA and Team Mexico is expected to provide additional clarity regarding the teams heading into Survivor Series weekend. Meanwhile, Ethan Page will defend the WWE International Championship against Rey Fenix, while Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer will join forces to face Fatal Influence in women’s tag team action.

With Survivor Series: WarGames just days away, tonight’s broadcast represents one of WWE’s final opportunities to advance its major storylines before the premium live event.

As always, the reported opening and closing segments are subject to change before the show goes live.