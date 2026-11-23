WWE Superstar Blake Monroe recently opened up about her personal life, discussing the possibility of having children with her American boyfriend, the cultural differences she has experienced since moving to the United States, and a frightening apartment fire that saw her help rescue two dogs.

During an appearance on Brandi Rhodes’ podcast, Monroe reflected on her relationship and how her British background could influence her future family life. She jokingly questioned whether any children she might have with her boyfriend would identify as British or American. “My boyfriend is American. Will our children be British or American? Will my child be American?” Monroe said. “Obviously, what’s going to happen to mine? They’re going to have a weird transatlantic…”

Monroe also discussed getting to know her boyfriend’s family and experiencing American traditions that differ from those she grew up with in the United Kingdom.

The WWE star explained that spending time with his relatives has given her an appreciation for different customs, particularly when it comes to family gatherings and food. “I get in my boyfriend’s truck and see his 54 different family members. He’s got a lot of family and get through the delicious sweet potato with marshmallow in it. My favorite. Honestly, it’s really fun for me because it’s nice to see different people’s traditions. All jokes aside, it’s really fun.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Monroe recalled a frightening incident involving a fire at an apartment building where she previously lived.

According to Monroe, the fire began after neighbors who were moving into an apartment accidentally activated their stove while a cardboard box had been placed on top of it. “When I lived in an apartment I woke up one morning and my neighbor opposite me, they were moving in and they put a box on the stove and accidentally knocked the stove,” she recalled. “Just like a weird tip. Don’t put flammable objects on the stove. They will set on fire.”

As the situation unfolded, Monroe encountered an elderly neighbor who was visibly distressed and attempting to evacuate with her two dogs. Monroe stepped in to help, carrying the animals out of the building. “And then the old lady next to me came out with two dogs and she’s like crying. So I carried the two dogs and I’m like running out the thing.”

Monroe explained that the experience was particularly unsettling because it happened during an already difficult period in her life following her relocation to the United States. “I had a really traumatic entry into this country. Left it. I came back. It was completely empty. The pan, it had burned all around. It was just smoke all in the kitchen.”

Despite the frightening experience, Monroe’s comments about her relationship and her boyfriend’s family suggest that she has also found plenty to enjoy about building a life in America.

The interview offered fans a glimpse into Monroe’s experiences away from WWE television, from adjusting to different cultural traditions to dealing with unexpected challenges during her time in the United States.