A piece of WWE history has fetched an impressive six-figure sum, as Hulk Hogan’s right wrestling boot from his legendary WrestleMania 18 match against The Rock has sold for $405,000 at auction.

The boot was worn by the WWE Hall of Famer during his iconic encounter with The Rock on March 17, 2002, at WrestleMania X8, a match widely regarded as one of the most memorable confrontations in WrestleMania history.

The $405,000 sale follows the auction of Hogan’s left boot from the same match, which previously sold for $146,000 in February 2026. Combined, the two boots have now generated $551,000 in auction sales.

The right boot was described as match-used, photo-matched, signed, and inscribed. It also came with a Sports Investors Authentication (SIA) photo-match letter of authenticity and a separate Beckett letter authenticating Hogan’s signature.

Goldin Auctions provided an extensive description of the collectible, highlighting its historical significance and distinctive appearance. “Presented is a wrestling boot used by Hogan during WrestleMania X8 against The Rock on March 17, 2002. WrestleMania X8—the 18th annual WrestleMania event—proved to be an inflection point for the organization and the sport; with the WWF brand suffering from personal conflicts between Ric Flair and Vince McMahon, the World Wrestling Federation (now World Wrestling Entertainment) endured a brand split, introducing the SmackDown and Raw brands, each headed by McMahon and Flair, respectively.”

The auction house also detailed the boot’s design, autograph, and visible signs of wear from its use during the historic match. “The offered right boot features a blue and white flame design, with a depiction of Hogan in his ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan persona. Manufacturer stamping is present inside the boot. The boot has been signed by Hogan, who has penned his flowing ‘Hollywood Hulk Hogan’ signature in black marker across the lateral side along with an inscription that reads “4 Life.” The boot exhibits extensive use, with several creases, scuffing, and paint chipping. An LOA from SIA Photo Match (260823M1) has conclusively photo-matched the boot to WrestleMania X8 on March 17, 2002. An LOA from Beckett for the signature.”

Hogan’s showdown with The Rock took place at Toronto’s SkyDome and featured one of the most electric crowd reactions in WWE history. Despite entering the match as a member of the New World Order, Hogan received an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience, creating an unforgettable atmosphere as two generations of wrestling icons collided.

The Rock ultimately defeated Hogan, but the match became a defining moment in both men’s careers and helped pave the way for Hogan’s return to his familiar red-and-yellow persona.

More than two decades later, the extraordinary auction prices demonstrate the lasting appeal of memorabilia associated with the historic encounter.

With both boots now sold for a combined $551,000, Hogan’s WrestleMania 18 ring gear has become an especially valuable piece of professional wrestling memorabilia.