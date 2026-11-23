WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair believes the 2027 Royal Rumble could feature some of the most significant returns in the history of the women’s division, naming Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Rhea Ripley as potential surprise entrants.

During a recent appearance on the Ring the Belle podcast, Flair discussed her excitement for the upcoming premium live event and explained why she believes the women’s Royal Rumble match could have an especially strong impact on fans.

The former Women’s Champion pointed to the possibility of several major stars returning to WWE programming, emphasizing their importance to the women’s division and the reactions their appearances could generate. “So, for me, this year, I think the women’s Royal Rumble is going to be so impactful because you have to comprehend that you could get a Bianca Belair return, a Naomi return, or Rhea Ripley. So, I don’t know if it—I don’t even know if the men’s Rumble… I don’t care who you bring back, but those are three pillars of the women’s division. For me, and what it means in women’s wrestling, one of those returns—obviously, Rhea hasn’t been out as long as the other two, but she’s deeply missed. I can’t imagine the look on the faces of those little boys and little girls, and grown-ass men and women, if a Bianca Belair or Naomi returned.”

Flair’s comments highlight the anticipation surrounding the potential returns of Belair, Naomi, and Ripley, all of whom have played major roles in WWE’s women’s division.

Although Flair mentioned the three Superstars as possibilities, she did not confirm that any of them are scheduled to participate in the match.

The Royal Rumble has traditionally provided WWE with opportunities to bring back established stars, introduce surprise entrants, and set the stage for major WrestleMania storylines.

Flair also discussed the men’s Royal Rumble match, noting that the 2027 event will carry additional significance as WWE celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Royal Rumble. “But I do know the men’s Rumble being the 40th anniversary, you don’t know who’s going to return for the 40th. I’m sure they’re going to go bigger than ever.”

With the milestone anniversary approaching, Flair expects WWE to deliver an especially memorable event, potentially featuring major surprises across both Royal Rumble matches.

For now, the possible appearances of Belair, Naomi, and Ripley remain speculative, with WWE yet to officially announce their participation.