WWE Champion Sami Zayn has taken another shot at his critics, delivering a heated response on social media after receiving a negative reaction from fans during a recent episode of WWE SmackDown.

The controversy stems from the November 13 edition of SmackDown at the Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Zayn addressed his Crown Jewel match against Roman Reigns before turning his attention to the audience.

During the segment, Zayn was met with boos from the crowd, prompting the WWE Champion to lash out at those in attendance and refer to them as “bitch-ass haters.”

WWE subsequently shared footage of the confrontation on social media, leading Zayn to respond directly to fans who questioned his attitude toward the audience.

Rather than backing down from his remarks, Zayn insisted that he continues to have a strong relationship with the supporters who understand and appreciate him. “I DO have a great relationship with the fans. Smart fans. MY fans. Ride or Dies know what’s up,” Zayn wrote.

The WWE Champion then took his criticism a step further, suggesting that some fans are unable to recognize his accomplishments without having them presented in a more marketable fashion. “Unfortunately, many are too brain dead to understand greatness when it’s standing right in front of them unless it is commodified, branded and sold to them in bite size clichés.”

Zayn’s comments reflect the increasingly confrontational attitude he has displayed toward portions of the WWE audience, particularly those who have responded negatively to his recent appearances.

His latest remarks also suggest that he is drawing a distinction between his loyal supporters and fans who have been critical of his actions.

The exchange has added another layer to Zayn’s current WWE character, with the reigning champion showing little interest in winning over those who have turned against him.

Whether the growing tension between Zayn and the audience will lead to further developments on WWE television remains to be seen.

For now, the WWE Champion has made it clear that he is standing by his comments and has no intention of apologizing to his critics.