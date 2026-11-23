Former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley could be moving closer to making her long-awaited return to the ring following several months on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Ripley has been absent from WWE programming since suffering a torn meniscus earlier this year. She underwent surgery in August and has spent the past several months recovering while working toward an eventual return to in-ring competition.

According to Dave Scherer of PWInsider, there are indications that Ripley is getting closer to making her comeback. “I have heard that she is getting close from her return from her knee injury,” Scherer noted in an update on November 23.

The report provides an encouraging development for fans awaiting Ripley’s return, although it does not establish a specific timetable for when she might be medically cleared or appear on WWE television again.

Ripley previously addressed speculation surrounding her recovery in September after footage emerged showing her walking without the large knee brace she had been wearing following surgery.

While some fans interpreted the footage as a sign that she could be nearing a return, Ripley cautioned that regaining the ability to walk comfortably was only one step in the rehabilitation process. “Walking and wrestling are very different. Learnt how to walk last week so don’t get too excited, stay patient with me,” Ripley wrote at the time.

Her comments emphasized the difference between making progress in everyday mobility and being physically prepared for the demands of professional wrestling.

Ripley’s absence has kept one of WWE’s most prominent women’s division stars out of action for an extended period, with her recovery continuing to generate interest among fans.

The latest backstage update suggests that her rehabilitation is progressing, but WWE has not officially announced a return date or confirmed when she will resume wrestling.

With Survivor Series: WarGames approaching and the road to Royal Rumble 2027 not far behind, speculation about potential returns is likely to continue. However, there is currently no confirmation that Ripley is scheduled to appear at either event.

For now, the encouraging news is that Ripley is reportedly getting closer to returning, although her exact comeback date remains uncertain.