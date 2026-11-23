WWE veteran Natalya has built an impressive collection of accomplishments throughout her lengthy wrestling career, and she recently revealed that she enjoys reminding her fellow Superstars about one particular achievement.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion holds the Guinness World Record for the most submission victories in WWE history, a distinction that puts her ahead of every other male and female competitor in the company’s history.

During an appearance on the What’s The Record podcast, Natalya discussed the recognition and admitted that she takes pleasure in bringing up the accomplishment around the women’s locker room.

She also recalled a humorous interaction with fellow WWE Superstar Bayley, who apparently wondered whether she had earned any Guinness World Records herself. “So I’m in this really cool group of people that I feel very honored to be a part of. But I had no idea that I had more submission wins than any man or woman in WWE history. So I love rubbing this in the faces of the women in our locker room. It’s just amazing, and Bayley came up to me and she was like, ‘well, do I have a Guinness World Record for anything?’ I was like, ‘no, I don’t think so. I don’t think so.’”

Natalya went on to explain that she decided to have some fun with Bayley’s question, jokingly pretending to deliver an official response from Guinness World Records. “I told her, I said, ‘listen, I’ve got Guinness World Record on speed dial, and we are sorry to inform you, Bayley, but you don’t have any Guinness World Records,’ and she was a little pouty for the rest of the day.”

The lighthearted exchange highlights the camaraderie between the two longtime WWE performers, who have shared the ring on numerous occasions throughout their careers.

As a third-generation professional wrestler and member of the legendary Hart wrestling family, Natalya has established herself as one of WWE’s most experienced competitors, with her technical wrestling ability and submission-based offense playing a significant role in her success.

Her signature Sharpshooter submission hold, closely associated with her uncle Bret Hart, has remained a defining part of her in-ring arsenal.

While Natalya clearly takes pride in her place in the Guinness World Records, her story about Bayley suggests she also enjoys having a little fun with the recognition behind the scenes.