CM Punk has once again spoken out about fans respecting personal boundaries, issuing a warning to those who approach WWE Superstars in public and attempt to make unwanted physical contact.

The WWE star took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, November 23, to address the issue, making it clear that fans should not run up to performers or touch them without permission. “Begging you please,” Punk wrote. “Do not run up on people in the street and touch them. Fastest way to be sure to not get whatever it is you want.”

Punk did not provide details about what prompted his latest message or identify any specific individuals involved. However, the comments follow several previous occasions in which he has publicly expressed frustration with fans who disregard wrestlers’ personal space outside of WWE events.

During WrestleMania week earlier this year, Punk was involved in an incident in which he slapped a phone out of a fan’s hand after the individual reportedly approached Bayley and AJ Lee too closely.

The situation drew attention to the challenges WWE performers can face when interacting with fans in public settings, particularly when those encounters involve unexpected physical contact or attempts to capture photographs without permission.

Punk revisited the subject in July, discouraging fans from waiting outside hotels where WWE talent members were staying. Instead, he suggested attending organized opportunities such as Fanatics Fest, where fans can meet their favorite performers in a more appropriate environment.

More recently, Punk addressed another uncomfortable interaction in a November 7 Instagram Story, suggesting that someone had touched him without permission while he was working out. “Only one grown man touched me at the gym today. Progress!” Punk wrote.

His latest message continues that pattern, reinforcing his position that being a public figure does not mean fans are entitled to physical contact or unrestricted access to performers during their personal time.

While Punk has regularly acknowledged the importance of WWE’s fanbase, he has also consistently emphasized the need for mutual respect when encounters take place outside official events.

With his latest warning, Punk is making it clear that approaching wrestlers aggressively or touching them without consent is unlikely to result in the interaction fans are hoping for.