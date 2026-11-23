WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has shared his thoughts on the current state of professional wrestling, praising the athleticism and excitement of today’s performers while suggesting that the industry could benefit from a greater emphasis on traditional wrestling fundamentals.

In a video published on social media, the former WWE Champion was asked to give his assessment of modern professional wrestling. While Angle made it clear that he enjoys the current product, he believes wrestlers could improve their matches by slowing down, incorporating more technical wrestling, and placing greater importance on selling their opponents’ offense. “I know you want me to be honest with you about wrestling today. I think it’s fantastic. I just think they should slow down, use more technique, use more wrestling moves, real wrestling moves, and sell more. Right now, it’s very high-paced. There’s not a lot of selling. It’s a lot of high spots in wrestling, high-flying stuff that’s really impressive, but at the same time, you got to pull back and sell a little bit and take your time. And I think that wrestling today is what it is, and it’s high-paced and action-packed.”

Angle’s comments reflect an ongoing discussion within professional wrestling about the balance between spectacular athletic performances and the storytelling elements that have traditionally been central to the industry.

A former Olympic gold medalist, Angle built his reputation on a combination of technical wrestling, physical intensity, and in-ring psychology throughout his career in WWE and TNA Wrestling.

His amateur wrestling background also played a significant role in shaping his approach to professional wrestling, with his matches frequently incorporating legitimate wrestling techniques alongside the entertainment aspects of the business.

Although Angle acknowledged that today’s high-flying moves and fast-paced action are impressive, his comments suggest that he believes wrestlers could make those moments more meaningful by allowing audiences time to absorb the action and react to what is happening in the ring.

Rather than criticizing the overall quality of modern wrestling, Angle emphasized that he considers the current product fantastic, with his main concern being the reduced emphasis on selling, pacing, and technical execution.

The WWE Hall of Famer’s remarks add his perspective to the continuing debate over how professional wrestling has evolved and whether today’s performers should incorporate more traditional elements into their matches.