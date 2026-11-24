AEW star Buddy Matthews spoke with KingWins social casino about various topics, including his plans for an eventual return to the company.

Matthews said, “I’d say this year has gone so quickly. We’re going to be out of the year in the next four or five weeks, especially with the holidays coming up. I don’t want to force it or rush anything. I’ve lost the better part of two years to this. When I return, I want it to mean something. I want it to be special, and I want it to be right.”

On his plans for his return:

“When I come back, I’m not coming back to do the same things I was doing before. I have two years to make up, so when I return, I’m coming back to leave a mark.”

Matthews has been away from the company since he suffered an ankle injury at AEW Grand Slam: Australia in February 2025. He mentioned in August that he is cleared to return, but he has yet to appear on TV.