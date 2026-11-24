Recently, PWMania.com reported that WWE legend and TKO board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he announced he will be in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, November 28th, to appear at the Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the possibility of The Rock appearing at WrestleMania 43 and the ticket sales for Survivor Series: WarGames 2026. According to Meltzer, The Rock is scheduled to begin filming for the Fast & Furious franchise at the start of 2027, which will likely occupy him for several months and could affect his availability for WWE.

Meltzer noted that this filming schedule might make it challenging for The Rock to prepare for a wrestling match. However, he believes that The Great One would still participate in WrestleMania “regardless of the storylines in place” if he chooses to.

Meltzer also mentioned that Saudi Arabia is eager to have The Rock at WrestleMania 43 and would be willing to pay him an “insanely high” amount for his appearance. However, he is unsure whether this appearance will ultimately take place.

The Rock is confirmed for Survivor Series: WarGames, marking 30 years since his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996. Ticket sales for Survivor Series increased from approximately 26,000 on Thursday to around 32,000 by Sunday following The Rock’s announcement.