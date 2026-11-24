WWE has officially announced the lineup for its 2026 Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event (PLE), scheduled for this weekend.

In a Women’s WarGames Match, “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer, “The Role Model” Bayley, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley will compete against Fatal Influence, which includes WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid, who will team up with “The Storm” Jade Cargill and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Michin from The Baddies.

Additionally, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, representing The Judgment Day, will defend her title against “The Man” Becky Lynch. A traditional 5-on-5 match will feature Team USA, comprising “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, “The Best in the World” CM Punk, “The Mega Star” LA Knight, WWE World Tag Team Champion “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, and “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins. They will face Team Mexico, which includes WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, WWE World Tag Team Champion “Mr. Money in the Bank” Penta, Dragon Lee, AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix, and AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano.

In another match, The Bloodline—comprising WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, “Main Event” Jey Uso, “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu—will face the team known as 946, featuring Royce Keys, Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, and Cruz Montana, in a Men’s WarGames Match.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 will take place on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.