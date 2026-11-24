WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This episode will serve as the post-Survivor Series: WarGames show.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

Chad Gable will face Big Cass in a singles match, which is the only match announced for next week’s show so far.

This match was set up during a backstage segment where Cass approached Gable, who was being interviewed by Jackie Redmond about his recent altercation with 946. Cass commented on Gable’s recent losses, suggesting that Gable got lucky by suplexing him on his head. Gable countered that it wasn’t luck and asserted that he would do it again and again, also reminding Cass that he had been taken out by 946 as well. Gable then stated that he would speak to Adam Pearce about setting up a match for next week.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET (7 PM CT) for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.