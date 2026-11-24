WWE star and 2026 Women’s Crown Jewel winner Chelsea Green spoke with content creator Tyler Walsh about various topics, including the pressure of performing live.

Green said, “Do you know what? At this point now, I’ve been doing this 13 years. So I live for the pressure; I love it. And the fact that whatever you say or whatever you do in that moment is going to live forever in wrestling history and WWE history? Like, that’s thrilling to me. I love it.”

On the best advice she has ever received:

“Ooh, that’s a great question. I probably would have a couple. One is, ‘less is more.’ And I think that I translate that into real life. So, in the ring, less is more. People like a little bit of comedy or like one really cool move, a signature saying, you know? Like, we know what John Cena says or does. We know what The Rock says. But then also in life, like with glam and with your outfits, and with the way you carry yourself, like less is more.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.