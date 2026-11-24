According to Deadline.com, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan has been cast in a new film titled “Hooters: The Movie.” The film is directed by Jon Rosenbaum, known for projects like “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Cop & a Half: New Recruit.”

The report also revealed that Morgan will join a cast led by Owen Patrick Joyner, Kyle Clark, and Audrey Trullinger. Other notable cast members include Carmen Electra, David Koechner (famous for “Anchorman”), Tanner Novlan (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Louie Lombardi (“Oppenheimer”), Caitlin Serros (“Night Visions”), and Ava Allan (“Young Sheldon”). Additionally, current Hooters girls Gwynn Ali, Kiana Mahabir, and Kenzie Davis are also part of the film. Before her career in WWE, Morgan worked as a Hooters girl and modeled.

The film is described as follows:

“[Hooters: The Movie] follows lifelong friends Ted and Lenny (Joyner and Clark) who unexpectedly build a restaurant empire. What begins as a spontaneous road trip to Clearwater Beach in pursuit of Diane (Trullinger), a young woman Ted first spots in a spring break commercial, turns into an adventure neither friend could have anticipated with Diane becoming the very first Hooters Girl. Tampa Bay is where the first Hooters restaurant opened in 1983.”

There is currently no information available regarding a potential release date or filming dates. Morgan is scheduled to defend her Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.