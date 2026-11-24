Former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter has addressed speculation surrounding her recent absence from television, making it clear that she is not currently dealing with an injury.

Hayter and her tag team partner, Alex Windsor, have been absent from AEW programming since The Brawling Birds lost the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships to Wrathlander, consisting of Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron, at AEW Full Gear.

The defeat brought an end to Hayter and Windsor’s 76-day championship reign, during which they successfully defended the titles on one occasion.

Their subsequent absence from television has prompted speculation among fans regarding Hayter’s health, particularly given her recent history of injuries.

Earlier this month, EVE Pro Wrestling announced that Hayter and Windsor were unable to compete at one of the promotion’s events after getting banged up during AEW Blood & Guts. Hayter also missed several weeks of in-ring action in October due to injury.

However, responding to a fan on social media, Hayter emphatically dismissed suggestions that another injury was responsible for her current absence. “I’m not injured!!! 😫” Hayter wrote.

While Hayter has confirmed that she is not injured, the reason behind her absence from AEW programming remains unclear. There is currently no word on when either Hayter or Windsor will return to television.

Meanwhile, reigning AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron are scheduled to defend their titles against Divine Dominion on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.