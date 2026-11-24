Daniel Garcia has officially been ruled out of the 2026 AEW Continental Classic tournament following an injury sustained during his match against Brody King on Collision, with AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announcing Konosuke Takeshita as his replacement.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Garcia’s tournament match against King was stopped after King delivered a corner cannonball that left the Death Riders member visibly injured. Garcia reportedly experienced numbness immediately following the move, prompting concerns about a potential neck or nerve-related injury.

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez reported that sources within AEW indicated Garcia had been dealing with neck issues for some time before the incident on Collision. Alvarez stressed the importance of Garcia undergoing a medical examination to determine the nature and severity of the problem.

Although Alvarez noted that Garcia was reportedly feeling better, something corroborated by other sources, there was initially uncertainty surrounding his continued participation in the Continental Classic.

Khan has since addressed the situation in a video posted on AEW’s official Twitter/X account, confirming that Garcia will be unable to continue competing in the tournament. However, Khan expressed optimism that Garcia would return to AEW programming soon.

“Daniel Garcia versus Brody King, it was a great match. The injury to Daniel Garcia has left him unable to continue in the weeks to come. Daniel Garcia will be back and we believe soon in AEW, and he’s the exact kind of great wrestler we want competing in the Continental Classic.”

Khan also announced that Konosuke Takeshita will take Garcia’s place in the tournament, allowing the Continental Classic to continue with an adjusted lineup.

Prior to his match against King on Collision, Garcia last competed at AEW Full Gear on November 14, where he teamed with Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and The Conglomeration in a losing effort against The Cut in an Anarchy in the Arena match.

While Khan’s comments suggest that Garcia’s absence may not be lengthy, the exact nature and severity of his injury remain unclear. AEW has not provided a specific timetable for his return to in-ring competition.

You can check out Khan’s announcement below.