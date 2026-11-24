WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has opened up about his complicated relationship with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, discussing their interactions behind the scenes, Johnson’s influence on his career outside professional wrestling, and the unfinished business between them on WWE television.

During an appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn, Rhodes explained that he remains somewhat surprised by Johnson’s continued interest in his career. While acknowledging the connection between their fathers, Dusty Rhodes and Rocky Johnson, “The American Nightmare” also praised The Rock for embracing his Final Boss character and continuing to follow his career after their WrestleMania storyline. “I don’t understand why he cares about me. Maybe I do because his dad, Rocky Johnson, and Dusty had a connection. I would never do anything differently, and I never was going to stand aside, and I think he knows that. Him doing what he did, becoming the Final Boss, which is now this character that I want so much more of and could do so much, and then he’s a real one and he’s a real wrestler because he followed everything I did after. And maybe he followed me to see, all right, this guy’s going to fall flat on his face. Or maybe he actually followed me for the reasons that have proven true from what I’ve seen. So, okay, if he’s gonna take the spot that I had, he’s gotta go to the top. He’s done some things that have really put me in rooms with people that I would’ve never been in rooms with.”

Rhodes went on to discuss Johnson’s involvement in opening doors for him outside WWE, recalling how The Rock was already aware of his meeting regarding the upcoming Street Fighter movie before Rhodes had even contacted him about it. Despite appreciating Johnson’s guidance, Rhodes admitted that there remains an element of uncertainty surrounding their relationship. “And when I got cast for Street Fighter, I didn’t know I was going in to get cast. I knew I was gonna have a conversation with them, and I love the game and I could talk about the game forever. I walked outta that meeting and I had a text from him saying, good meeting, huh? He knew. And I think I really appreciate that he’s stayed tethered to me and linked to me. And he’s such a great model for how to move forward from the storytelling in pro wrestling. And I’ve just been lucky. But I say it’s complicated because in the back of my mind, I’m like, I don’t know, like, is he raising me for slaughter?”

When discussing the possibility of revisiting their storyline on WWE television, Rhodes suggested that the unfinished business between himself and Johnson extends beyond a potential singles match. Instead, he pointed to the memorable segment in which The Rock asked him to give him his soul, explaining that the storyline continues to resonate with him. “He just wanted to give me his knowledge. I’m not the only one. He’s like that with others in our world. And that’s what wrestling is, the concept of selling tickets and connecting to fans. And he’s a real one when it comes to that. Not to besmirch others in his generation, not every one of them is like that. Any match with him is gonna be big. I think the unfinished part of it isn’t so much the singles match. I think the unfinished part was when he came back and we—he asked me for my soul and we talked about what does that mean. And yeah, that’s crazy. That feels more the unfinished. And I’m not saying anything like that would happen, but to me, I’m still in that moment sometimes.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Rhodes reflected on the possibility of eventually embracing a darker character. He explained how the setbacks he has experienced throughout his two-decade wrestling career, including his initial WWE run, departure from the company, and subsequent WrestleMania disappointments, could provide a compelling justification for a potential heel turn. “I’ve looked at it this way. So much of my skin has kind of been chipped off from the wrestling business. That has to do with the fact that I was with WWE for 10 years and I was trying my best, and I’m not trying to make any excuses, but I wasn’t finding the right opportunities. I wasn’t getting the big bones, maybe small successes here and there, to leaving WWE and just looking to build this brand and start over and thinking that I would never come back. All of this over the course of 20 years, coming back and having WrestleMania taken from me, and then, no, the fans rallying and being able to come back to WrestleMania, losing at WrestleMania 39 in what was a very obvious, ‘Oh no, he’s not going to lose. Oh, he did. ‘All of that really does take from you in a way that the offer starts to sound a bit appealing, right? Man, they really have beaten me up. What would that look like? And I think that’s always the great justification for if anyone ever really does go really heel. You’re getting paid tons and tons of money to stand up there and do the thing. So you gotta be it and own it.”

Rhodes’ comments come just days before The Rock is scheduled to return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, where Johnson will commemorate the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut.

While Rhodes has not confirmed any plans to turn heel or resume his storyline with The Rock, his remarks indicate that he still sees considerable storytelling potential in their complicated on-screen relationship.