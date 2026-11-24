Former WWE Superstar Eugene, real name Nick Dinsmore, has been hospitalized in London, England, following a medical emergency over the weekend.

TMZ first reported the news, revealing that Dinsmore began experiencing pain while attending an event over the weekend. His ex-wife, Stephanie, confirmed to the outlet that he had been admitted to a medical facility in the United Kingdom, where he currently resides.

According to a source familiar with the situation who spoke with TMZ, Dinsmore was placed on a ventilator at one point during his hospitalization. His current condition remains unclear, although members of his family are reportedly traveling to the United Kingdom to be by his side.

In a separate update, PWInsider reported that it had been informed that Dinsmore’s condition is an “extremely serious situation.”

No additional details regarding the nature of his medical emergency or his current prognosis have been made public.

Dinsmore is best known to WWE fans for his portrayal of Eugene, a character he introduced on the company’s main roster in 2004. During his WWE tenure, he worked alongside several of the industry’s biggest names and captured the World Tag Team Championship with William Regal.

Following his departure from WWE, Dinsmore remained involved in professional wrestling through independent appearances, training, and coaching.

Everyone at PWMania.com extends their thoughts and best wishes to Dinsmore and his family during this difficult time.

We will provide further updates as more information becomes available.