New details have emerged regarding WWE x AAA Worlds Collide: Doomsday, with the upcoming crossover event now expected to take place separately from that week’s episode of WWE NXT, contrary to earlier reporting.

The special event is scheduled for Tuesday, December 15, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Florida and is expected to feature talent from WWE’s main roster, NXT, and AAA.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com initially reported that Worlds Collide: Doomsday would serve as the December 15 episode of NXT rather than being presented as a standalone event.

“In an update from the show yesterday, the Tuesday, December 15 World’s Collide show is the NXT show for that night, not something separate,” Alvarez wrote. “It’ll be main roster, NXT and AAA talent in matches.”

However, Alvarez subsequently issued a clarification on Tuesday afternoon, revealing that WWE has separate plans for the two shows.

“Update: Worlds Collide is NOT the NXT show for December 15,” Alvarez wrote.

Instead, WWE is scheduled to tape the December 15 episode of NXT on Sunday, December 13, one night after the NXT TLC special at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

“That taped episode will air Tuesday on The CW,” Alvarez continued. “Worlds Collide: Doomsday will take place separately that Tuesday at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Florida. The announced 7:30 PM ET start is for the live event. WWE hasn’t announced when or where it will air, but the feeling is likely head-to-head with a Dynamite on YouTube.”

With the latest clarification, WWE’s schedule for the busy stretch of programming in December is reportedly as follows:

Saturday, December 12: NXT TLC airs live on The CW from the WWE Performance Center.

Sunday, December 13: WWE tapes the December 15 episode of NXT.

Monday, December 14: WWE RAW airs live from Perth, Australia, in the morning, followed by the inaugural John Cena Classic from Walt Disney World in the evening.

Tuesday, December 15: The taped episode of NXT airs on The CW, while WWE x AAA Worlds Collide: Doomsday takes place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Wednesday, December 16: WWE tapes the December 22 and December 29 episodes of NXT, allowing talent time off over the holidays.

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide: Doomsday was officially announced on November 3, one day after John Cena unveiled plans for the inaugural John Cena Classic on RAW.

The crossover event will take place one night after the John Cena Classic at the same venue and just three days before the theatrical release of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday on December 18.

While Worlds Collide: Doomsday could potentially air opposite AEW Dynamite on YouTube, WWE has yet to officially announce broadcast details for the event.