An update has emerged regarding Jordynne Grace’s current activities outside WWE amid her recent absence from television.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, “The Juggernaut” is currently preparing to compete in the NPC National Championships, a major bodybuilding competition scheduled to take place on December 11 in Irving, Texas.

The NPC National Championships is considered one of the more prestigious events on the amateur bodybuilding circuit, with top competitors having the opportunity to earn their professional cards. Earning professional status would open the door to competing in some of the biggest bodybuilding competitions in the world.

The upcoming event will mark Grace’s third bodybuilding competition of 2026, as she continues to pursue her ambitions in the sport alongside her professional wrestling career.

The former TNA Knockouts World Champion has long been known for her impressive physique, strength, and dedication to fitness, with bodybuilding becoming another avenue for her competitive ambitions outside the squared circle.

While the report sheds light on what Grace has been doing during her time away from WWE television, it has not been confirmed whether her bodybuilding preparations are directly responsible for her absence.

There is currently no word on when Grace will return to WWE programming.