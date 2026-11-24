WWE Superstar Royce Keys has delivered a message to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ahead of his highly anticipated return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to promote the upcoming premium live event, Keys discussed The Rock’s scheduled appearance to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his WWE in-ring debut.

Keys, who will lead 946 against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in the Men’s WarGames match, acknowledged Johnson’s immense contributions to WWE and the reaction he expects the legendary Superstar to receive in Houston.

“He’s the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. So I expect the roof to blow off that place. 30 years of The Rock, celebrating him. Definitely a game changer. WWE wouldn’t be what it is today without The Rock.”

Despite expressing his respect for Johnson, Keys made it clear that he does not want The Final Boss interfering in the ongoing rivalry between 946 and The Bloodline.

“I just hope he knows his place. Let’s just let this thing between The Bloodline and 946 get down.”

Given The Rock’s family ties to Roman Reigns and his previous involvement with The Bloodline, his presence at Survivor Series has naturally raised questions about whether he could become involved in the WarGames match. However, WWE has not confirmed any involvement beyond his scheduled anniversary celebration.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.