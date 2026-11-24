CM Punk has reflected on the three-year anniversary of his WWE return, addressed his issues with Seth Rollins joining Team USA at Survivor Series: WarGames, and expressed interest in seeing The Rock face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 43.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Punk discussed his time back with WWE, with November 25 marking exactly three years since his surprise return at Survivor Series 2023. Punk believes he has produced the best work of his career since returning to the company and has no intention of slowing down. “Time of my life. And I think in those three years, I’ve done the best work of my entire career, and I’m showing no signs of slowing down. I’m exactly where I want to be.”

Punk described his WWE return as a dream come true, explaining that he had nothing negative to say about his experiences over the past three years before taking a playful jab at his longtime rival. “Except for the fact that I have to tag with Seth Rollins on Saturday.”

The conversation then turned to Rollins’ repeated criticism of Punk’s decision to walk away from WWE in 2014. Punk argued that his departure ultimately helped improve working conditions for other WWE Superstars, including Rollins himself. “To in turn make things better for all of the boys, himself included. He wouldn’t have that bus or his private locker room or any of the amenities that he enjoys so much without me taking a bit of a stand and, you know, taking my ball and going home. So, you’re welcome.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Punk was asked about The Rock’s scheduled appearance at Survivor Series: WarGames to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut. Punk revealed that he would like to see the long-discussed dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns finally materialize at WrestleMania 43. “I would love to see Rock versus Roman at WrestleMania coming up. That would be entertaining.”

Punk and Rollins will be forced to put their differences aside when they join Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and Je’Von Evans as members of Team USA at Survivor Series: WarGames.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.