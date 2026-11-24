The reason behind WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s absence from last week’s episode of WWE RAW has been revealed.

Following the November 23 episode of RAW, Triple H took to social media to share his customary celebratory photo with newly crowned WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion IYO SKY.

SKY, who defeated Raquel Rodriguez to capture the championship on the November 16 episode of RAW in Raleigh, North Carolina, responded to the post by revealing that Triple H had been unable to attend the previous week’s show due to illness.

“Yaaaaaaaaaay!!!! P.S. He was sick last week and couldn’t make it,” SKY wrote. “So happy he’s feeling better and I got to see him as the new IC champ!”

Triple H’s signature pointing pose alongside newly crowned champions became a tradition during his time overseeing WWE NXT and has continued since he assumed control of creative operations on the main roster.

Meanwhile, SKY appears to have her first challenger for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship lined up in Sol Ruca.

Ruca defeated Lyra Valkyria on Monday’s episode of RAW after Valkyria became distracted by an argument with SKY, who was providing guest commentary during the match.

Ruca has previously identified SKY as her dream opponent. The two have faced each other in singles competition on one previous occasion, with SKY emerging victorious during their encounter on RAW this past May.

While a championship match between SKY and Ruca has yet to be officially announced, Monday’s developments appear to have laid the groundwork for a potential rematch, this time with the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at stake.