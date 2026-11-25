Thea Hail delivered an emotional and empowering moment during Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, opening up about her alopecia diagnosis before shaving her head in front of the live audience.

During the November 24 episode of NXT on The CW, Hail was shown discussing her condition backstage in the hair and makeup area when Chantal Monroe approached her and mocked her over her hair loss.

Later in the evening, Hail made her way to the ring to address the WWE Universe, speaking candidly about her diagnosis and the societal pressure women face to maintain a perfect appearance. The NXT Superstar revealed that she had lost approximately 40 percent of her hair since July.

Hail acknowledged that Monroe’s remarks had left her feeling small and defeated. However, she explained that living with alopecia had also helped her discover things about herself that she might otherwise never have learned.

Delivering a message of self-acceptance, Hail encouraged people to treat others with compassion and emphasized that nobody should ever feel the need to apologize for being different.

In a powerful moment, Hail pulled out a pair of clippers and proceeded to shave her head in the middle of the ring in front of the live crowd at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The segment concluded with Hail smiling and holding up her hair as the NXT audience responded with an outpouring of applause and support.

For a complete recap of Tuesday night’s show, including all the matches, major moments, and storyline developments, check out our full WWE NXT results for November 24, 2026.