Izzi Dame is once again the NXT Women’s North American Champion.

The November 24 episode of WWE NXT on The CW featured a championship change in the main event, with Dame defeating Zaria to reclaim the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

During the closing stages of the match, Dame attempted to use the championship belt as a weapon before the referee intervened. Zaria took advantage of the distraction, connecting with a spear and following up with an F-5, but Dame managed to kick out.

Zaria attempted another spear, only for Dame to move out of the way, sending the champion crashing into the ring post. Dame then delivered her signature Dame Over running kick at ringside, sending Zaria through a section of the barricade.

After bringing the action back inside the ring, Dame connected with another Dame Over to secure the pinfall victory at the 12:28 mark.

With the win, Dame begins her second reign as NXT Women’s North American Champion.

Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT went off the air with Dame celebrating her championship victory on the entrance ramp while a dejected Zaria watched from inside the ring.

For a complete recap of Tuesday night’s show, including all the matches, major moments, and storyline developments, check out our full WWE NXT results for November 24, 2026.