Two more WWE NXT Superstars have officially secured their spots in the inaugural John Cena Classic.

During the November 24 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, John Cena presented Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair with briefcases, extending official invitations to both women to compete in the upcoming special event.

The announcement came on the same night that Grey earned another opportunity at Kelani Jordan’s NXT Women’s Championship. The two are scheduled to collide in a TLC match at the December 12 WWE NXT premium live event.

WrenQCC 🔥 Welcome to the #JohnCenaClassic, @kendalgreywwe and @WrenSinclairWWE! #WWENXT https://t.co/w72kEAxGRS — WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2026

The inaugural John Cena Classic will take place on Monday, December 14, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The special event will feature a series of exhibition matches pitting WWE main roster talent against NXT Superstars, with fan voting playing a role in determining the inaugural men’s and women’s John Cena Classic champions.

With the additions of Grey and Sinclair, the updated list of confirmed participants is as follows:

Men’s John Cena Classic Participants:

Cody Rhodes

Zilla Fatu

Noam Dar

Romeo Moreno

Shiloh Hill

Women’s John Cena Classic Participants:

Charlotte Flair

Liv Morgan

Kelani Jordan

Jacy Jayne

Fallon Henley

Lainey Reid

Izzi Dame

Kendal Grey

Wren Sinclair

Additional participants are expected to be revealed as WWE continues building toward the inaugural event.

For a complete recap of Tuesday night’s show, including all the matches, major moments, and storyline developments, check out our full WWE NXT results for November 24, 2026.