WWE NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as the build continued toward NXT TLC on December 12.

Kendal Grey Receives Another Championship Match

The show opened with a video package recapping last week’s NXT Women’s Championship match, which ended when Kelani Jordan deliberately got herself disqualified against Kendal Grey.

Grey entered the ring and said she had come close to regaining the championship before Jordan took the cheap way out. She called the outcome “bulls**t” and promised to become NXT Women’s Champion again.

Jordan interrupted to heavy boos and admitted that her actions were intentional. She believed that getting suspended would prevent Grey from receiving another championship opportunity until the new year.

Robert Stone explained that a suspension would also prevent Jordan from participating in the inaugural John Cena Classic. Instead, he announced that Jordan would defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Grey in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at NXT TLC.

Grayson Waller Confronts Mason Rook

Backstage, Mason Rook was preparing for his NXT Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match when Grayson Waller approached him. The NXT Champion predicted that Rook would choke under pressure and lose to Shiloh Hill, but Rook insisted that it was his time and promised to prove it.

The Vanity Project vs. Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Romeo Moreno & Noam Dar

Myka Lockwood tagged herself into the match and started against Noam Dar. When none of Dar’s partners initially accepted a tag, he offered Lockwood a handshake and was immediately planted with a scoop slam. Tank Ledger eventually entered and engaged Lockwood in a test of strength before tagging Hank Walker.

Lockwood backed Hank into The Vanity Project’s corner, allowing Jackson Drake to make a blind tag. Both teams exchanged quick tags until the action broke down into a brawl at ringside. Romeo Moreno attempted to dive onto the group but found Lockwood blocking his path. Moreno eventually worked around her and launched himself from the ring post onto the competitors below.

The Vanity Project isolated Moreno after the match returned to the ring. He connected with a suplex on Brad Baylor and attempted to reach his corner, but Lockwood tagged in and stopped him. Moreno eventually escaped and brought Tank into the match.

Tank delivered a Bubba Bomb to Baylor but accidentally collided with Dar in the corner. As the two partners argued, Lockwood entered and flattened both with a double clothesline. She followed with a chokeslam on Moreno, although Drake tagged himself into the match and failed to capitalize.

The action descended into chaos again as Lockwood battled Hank and Tank. She brought Hank down from the top turnbuckle with a superplex before launching Drake onto the other competitors at ringside. Dar attempted to steal the victory with a rollup, but Lockwood escaped and planted him with a spinning slam to win her televised NXT in-ring debut.

Winners: The Vanity Project via Pinfall

Izzi Dame Looks to Become Champion

Izzi Dame was interviewed in the women’s locker room ahead of her NXT Women’s North American Championship match against Zaria. Dame claimed she deliberately provoked Zaria into hitting her with an F-5 the previous week.

When the conversation turned to other potential challengers, including Kali Armstrong, Dame told them they could continue talking about becoming champion while she went out and did it.

The Vanity Project Addresses the John Cena Classic

The Vanity Project remained in the ring following its victory and praised Lockwood for her performance. Jackson Drake then complained that none of the group’s members had been invited to participate in the John Cena Classic, referring to Cena as the “Doctor of Nepo-nomics.”

Zilla Fatu interrupted and said their attitude was the reason they had not been selected. Fatu also made his case for an NXT Championship opportunity, but Kam Hendrix arrived and declared that he wanted a shot at Drake’s NXT North American Championship.

EK Prosper joined the confrontation and reminded Hendrix that he had defeated him, arguing that the opportunity should belong to him. Tristan Angels came out next and mentioned Saquon Shugars and Sean Legacy, prompting Prosper to swing at him.

A brawl erupted as The Vanity Project escaped from the ring. Prosper and Fatu eventually sent Angels and Hendrix outside before standing tall together.

Grayson Waller Speaks with Shiloh Hill

Waller approached Hill while he prepared to face Rook. The champion warned that this might be Hill’s only opportunity and told him to be willing to break every bone in Rook’s body to get what he wanted. Hill assured Waller that he could do exactly that before walking away.

Wren Sinclair Targets Championship Gold

Wren Sinclair discussed Grey’s upcoming TLC match against Jordan and revealed that she had set her sights on the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Kali Armstrong and Izzy Rain joined the conversation and made it clear that they were also pursuing the title held by Zaria.

NXT Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match

Mason Rook vs. Shiloh Hill

Rook and Hill began with a shoving match before repeatedly colliding in the center of the ring. Neither man initially moved, but Rook eventually knocked Hill down with a shoulder tackle. Hill answered with one of his own but struggled to lift Rook, allowing his larger opponent to take control.

Rook delivered a pop-up slam, corner splash, body slam and senton. Hill fought back with a flying clothesline from the top rope before avoiding another senton and exchanging right hands with Rook.

Hill connected with a pump kick and powerslam for a close two-count. He returned to the top turnbuckle, but Rook caught him on the way down and delivered a spinebuster. A Blue Thunder Bomb earned Rook another nearfall.

Rook missed a cannonball in the corner, and the fight spilled toward the commentary desk. Back inside, Hill connected with a clothesline and DDT for two. Rook responded with a crossbody and gutwrench powerbomb before climbing to the top rope and landing a massive moonsault to earn the championship opportunity.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender: Mason Rook via Pinfall

Rook and Hill shook hands after the match. Waller deliberately bumped shoulders with Hill while heading toward the ring, prompting Hill to throw the champion inside. Rook then slammed Waller and stood over him while holding the NXT Championship.

Chantal Monroe Mocks Thea Hail

Thea Hail discussed her recent alopecia diagnosis in the hair and makeup area when Chantal Monroe approached her. Monroe mocked Hail over her hair loss, leaving Hail to quietly acknowledge the comment before walking away.

Myles Borne Receives a Message

An NXT Spotlight video package focused on Myles Borne, who spoke from the bridge frequently associated with Tony D’Angelo. Borne reflected on his previous encounter with The Don and described it as a hollow victory for D’Angelo.

With Tavion Heights behind him, Borne promised to come after D’Angelo and replace him at the top of NXT. Upon returning to his truck, Borne discovered a note reading, “You want to follow me? Meet me next week.”

Thea Hail Shaves Her Head

Hail entered the ring and discussed the amount of time NXT’s women spend in hair and makeup while attempting to meet expectations of perfection. She opened up about her alopecia diagnosis and revealed that she had lost approximately 40 percent of her hair since July.

Hail admitted that Monroe’s comments had made her feel small and defeated but said her diagnosis had also helped her discover things about herself. She encouraged people never to apologize for being different and asked them to show compassion because they rarely know what someone else is experiencing.

After declaring that her situation was real, Hail produced a pair of clippers and shaved her head in the ring. The crowd responded with supportive applause as an emotional Hail smiled and held up her hair.

Perros del Mal vs. BirthRight

Uriah Connors and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo attacked Angel and Berto at the bell, but Perros del Mal quickly fought back. Stacks worked over Angel before tagging Connors, with BirthRight using quick tags until Angel countered a hip toss and sent Stacks crashing onto his knees.

Berto entered with a dropkick for two before Angel trapped Connors in the tree of woe and stomped him. Perros del Mal followed with a corner splash before Berto slammed Connors and threw Stacks onto him.

BirthRight later isolated Berto in its corner, with Stacks delivering a knee drop for two. Karmen Petrovic slapped Stacks from ringside, while Angel covered Stacks’ face with a Perros del Mal shirt and connected with a running kick.

Angel landed a backbreaker for another two-count, but BirthRight regained control with a vertical suplex into a sit-out powerbomb. Stacks knocked Berto from the apron before Connors hit Angel with a swanton for another nearfall.

Berto eventually received the hot tag and delivered a flapjack to Connors, a powerslam to Stacks and a one-armed powerbomb for a close two-count. He became distracted when Dion Lennox appeared in the crowd, and DarkState arrived to spark a brawl around ringside.

Berto was struck with a steel chair during the commotion, allowing Connors to capitalize with a knee strike and score the deciding pinfall.

Winners: BirthRight via Pinfall

Saquon Shugars and Sean Legacy Agree to a Match

Sean Legacy told Saquon Shugars that he was trying to help him, and the two agreed to face each other the following week.

Legacy described Shugars as one of the best wrestlers he had ever seen but warned that none of his ability would matter until he recognized that he was his own worst enemy.

Two More NXT Stars Join the John Cena Classic

John Cena presented Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair with briefcases, officially inviting both women to compete in the inaugural John Cena Classic on December 14.

Matches Announced for Next Week

Robert Stone announced that Zilla Fatu, Kam Hendrix, EK Prosper and Tristan Angels would compete in a fatal four-way match to determine the next challenger for Jackson Drake’s NXT North American Championship.

Dion Lennox, Lexis King and Daga will meet in a triple-threat match, while NXT Champion Grayson Waller and No. 1 contender Mason Rook will participate in a face-to-face confrontation.

NXT Women’s North American Championship

Zaria (c) vs. Izzi Dame

Zaria controlled the opening stages with a backdrop and repeated shoulder blocks before sending Dame to the floor. Dame drove the champion into the apron, but Zaria responded with strikes and sent her toward the timekeeper’s area. After another exchange inside the ring, Zaria delivered a suplex at ringside before Dame stopped her on the top turnbuckle.

Dame took control by sending Zaria into the turnbuckles and stretching her around the ring post. She connected with a running clothesline and backbreaker for separate two-counts before applying a camel clutch. Zaria eventually escaped and fought back with clotheslines and a big boot.

The champion delivered a clothesline from the middle rope for two, but Dame blocked a suplex and connected with a crucifix bomb for a nearfall. Zaria answered with a superkick that sent Dame onto the apron before attempting an avalanche F-5. Dame countered with a Codebreaker from the turnbuckles for another close two-count.

Zaria connected with a German suplex and discus lariat, but Dame survived. Dame escaped another F-5 by raking the champion’s eyes and sending her into the ring post. A spear and powerbomb produced two more nearfalls for the challenger.

A frustrated Dame retrieved the championship belt, but the referee took it away. Zaria used the opening to hit a spear and considered using the title before deciding against it. She instead delivered an F-5, although Dame escaped the pinfall by reaching the ropes.

Zaria attempted another spear but crashed shoulder-first into the ring post when Dame moved. Dame connected with the Dame Over at ringside, sending Zaria through a section of the barricade. She brought the champion back inside and delivered another Dame Over to win the title.

Winner and NEW NXT Women’s North American Champion: Izzi Dame via Pinfall

Dame celebrated on the entrance ramp after becoming a two-time NXT Women’s North American Champion, while a disappointed Zaria watched from the ring.