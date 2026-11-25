Taya Valkyrie has broken her silence regarding her departure from All Elite Wrestling, revealing that creative frustrations ultimately contributed to her decision to move on from the promotion.

During an appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, Valkyrie revealed that she had been dealing with an undisclosed injury earlier this year. The former AEW star credited the company with supporting her throughout her recovery but explained that once she was medically cleared, she began questioning whether remaining with the promotion was the right move for her career. “I was dealing with an injury most of this year, earlier in the year, which I then got cleared from, which I also didn’t really talk about because I just don’t feel like that’s something that everybody needs to know about,” Valkyrie said. “And AEW was super supportive, helped me get through that. Got cleared, feel amazing, all these things. And then, yeah, it just kind of came down to the decision of, like, do I want to stay here or do I not? And I really had to look at myself and be like, okay, what do I want? I’ve been working so hard for so long, and I just really have always bet on myself.”

Valkyrie explained that she has consistently been willing to take risks throughout her career, noting that much of the work she puts into developing herself as a performer takes place away from the public eye. “I’ve always been probably someone that they’re like, ‘What the f**k is she doing that?’ kind of thing. But guess what? I bet on myself, and I also put in the work. A lot of people are like, ‘What have you been doing? I don’t get it.’ And I’m like, ‘I’ve been doing so much that people don’t see,’ so that when these kinds of situations happen, I’m ready to go.”

After 16 years in the professional wrestling industry, Valkyrie felt she needed greater creative fulfillment than she was receiving in AEW. However, she emphasized that she holds no ill will toward AEW President Tony Khan or anyone else within the company.

Valkyrie also revealed that her husband, Johnny TV, had noticed her growing dissatisfaction behind the scenes. Despite developing projects such as Making Towns and Johnny Loves Taya, along with regularly submitting creative pitches, she struggled to gain the traction she was looking for. “I just really felt like I wanted more from the company and wanted more for myself, especially after 16 years in the business,” she explained. “If it’s not a good fit anymore, it’s not a good fit. So, I have nothing bad to say about anybody. Love Tony Khan, love everyone there. But I just felt like it was my time. John could see I wanted more. I wasn’t happy. I wanted to do more things. And I created Making Towns. I created Johnny Loves Taya. I was constantly coming up with ideas and costumes and things and pitches, and things were not sticking. So I have to go somewhere else to be happy and find that creativity.”

When asked what changes she would make to AEW’s women’s division, Valkyrie expressed her belief that the promotion has enough television programming and talent to feature significantly more female performers.

She specifically highlighted the women’s tag team championship picture, suggesting that AEW should establish a larger pool of legitimate contenders rather than repeatedly featuring the same teams. “I definitely think more women need to be featured across the board,” she stated. “You know what I mean? They have multiple shows and multiple pay-per-views and ROH and everything. And I feel like there should be more women featured. You have tag titles. I want to see like 10 different tag teams going after tag titles. I don’t want to see the same three groups going after tag titles. And there’s so many women there that are hardworking and just waiting for the opportunity and a chance.”

Valkyrie stressed that many of AEW’s female performers are passionate about the company and simply want meaningful opportunities to contribute to its programming. She also suggested that AEW has the resources to produce an all-women’s pay-per-view, particularly given its working relationships with CMLL and STARDOM. “And I feel like something like that would really open the doors for more people to be featured and feel like part of the conversation because that’s all everyone wants,” she continued. “Everyone backstage is just so passionate and wants to be there and loves pro wrestling and loves AEW, but they just need that opportunity. So that’d be kind of the main thing. I also think that there’s enough women at AEW to do their own pay-per-view,” Valkyrie said. “Think about all the talent they have coming in from CMLL, all the talent they have coming in from Stardom and different places. Give the women more stuff.”

Since moving on from AEW, Valkyrie has been pursuing several projects outside professional wrestling, including her music career, magazine appearances, podcasting, and acting.

Her debut EP, Fake, was released on October 22, while she continues to host her weekly I Don’t Like That Podcast. “Obviously, my debut EP, Fake, came out on my birthday, October 22nd. You can stream it wherever you get your music. That is out now, as well as adding my Christmas songs from the last couple years on your playlist. Thank you. So that’s what I’ve been really focused on. I’ve got a couple magazine covers and some different things coming out that are really cool that I’ve been working on. I’ve got my podcast every single week, the I Don’t Like That Podcast, on Tuesdays, Tuesday mornings, wherever you listen to podcasts at 8 a.m. Pacific time, not Florida time.”

Valkyrie also revealed that she has secured an agent and is actively auditioning for acting roles while continuing to develop her skills through acting coaching and improvisation classes. “We host every Monday at The Abbey. We do red carpet interviews there. And then, yeah, I’m starting out with a new acting coach. I’m going to be taking more improv classes. I’m doing a bunch of stuff,” she added. “So I do have an agent. I’m doing auditions. I am just in the thick of it doing all the magical, wonderful things that this beautiful city allows me to do. And I’m very happy about it.”