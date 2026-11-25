Drew Kasper has addressed concerns surrounding the safety of The Kasper Brothers’ signature finishing move, making it clear that the team has no intention of changing its hard-hitting in-ring style.

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s show, Kasper was asked about the criticism directed toward the Kasper Cannonball, with some questioning whether the maneuver puts their opponents at unnecessary risk.

Kasper defended the move by pointing to the team’s safety record over the past six years, while arguing that the ongoing debate surrounding their offense only demonstrates their ability to generate interest. “I don’t really have a response other than, like, hey, you’re watching, and I know it’s catching your attention one way or another. No one has actually physically gotten hurt from it. No one in the history of the six years—over half a decade—that we’ve been using it. We’re going to continue to use moves where we’re physically throwing you through the mat. And if you’re not okay with that, then tune out. But I guarantee you’re going to tune in because everyone talks about it. Everyone talks about us. So, we are a draw, whether you want to admit it or not. You’re still talking about us. And I think that’s what’s funny. People want to say, ‘Oh, it’s unsafe.’ Well, guess what? No one’s actually physically gotten stretched out yet because of it.”