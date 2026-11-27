Cody Rhodes remains interested in forming his own faction in WWE and has even turned to artificial intelligence to help bring his creative vision to life.

Speaking on the latest episode of Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast, “The American Nightmare” revealed that he has been developing an idea for a four-person stable, a concept he continues to entertain.

Rhodes explained that he used AI-generated imagery to visualize the group, believing that having a mock-up of the faction could help communicate his vision when presenting the idea to others. “I wanted to do, and maybe continuously still want to do, a group of people. I wanted to do a group, I wanted to do a group. I still want to do a group,” Rhodes said. “Yeah, with four people. And it helped for the pitch of it all to, ‘Hey, AI, make me this photo. What does this look like?’”

While the concept has apparently been floated behind the scenes, Rhodes clarified that he has not personally made a formal pitch for the faction. “And then I looked at it and thought, this looks great. I could show this to somebody and they’d be like, ‘Ah, I get it.’ And I thought, all right, maybe. This is a pitch that hasn’t been pitched. It’s been loosely pitched, not by me.”

Rhodes has previously hinted at incorporating subtle Easter eggs into WWE programming connected to his faction idea, although he continues to keep the identities of the three potential members under wraps.

Carmelo Hayes is one name Rhodes has spoken favorably about in previous discussions surrounding the concept. However, Hayes has since become a member of The 946 faction.

In the meantime, Rhodes is preparing to co-captain Team USA alongside CM Punk at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026. The pair will join forces with LA Knight, Je’Von Evans, and Seth Rollins against Team Mexico’s Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano in a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place this Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.