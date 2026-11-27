As reported by PWMania.com, WWE legend and TKO board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he announced that he will be in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, November 28th, for the Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event (PLE).

The Rock’s upcoming appearance at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames has generated significant buzz, with fans discussing a highly anticipated matchup between The Great One and “The OTC” Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 43.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select’s Answers Q&A, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp whether The Rock’s potential involvement at WrestleMania 43 could change WWE’s plans. Sapp clarified that he hasn’t received any information indicating that The Rock will be working WrestleMania 43 next April. However, given the history of changes to WrestleMania main-event plans in recent years, he believes a similar situation could arise if The Rock decides to compete at the event in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, CM Punk has expressed his wish to see The Rock face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 43. Dave Meltzer recently reported that Saudi Arabia is willing to offer The Rock an extraordinary amount of money to secure his participation for the event known as the Show of Shows.