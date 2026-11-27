WWE is set to hold the 40th edition of Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

According to WrestleTix, a total of 37,027 tickets have been sold for the event, with 1,415 of those sold since the last update a day earlier. This increase in sales follows the announcement that WWE legend The Rock will be appearing at Survivor Series. The report also noted that there are 47,002 total seats available; however, the current setup accommodates only 39,167. The cheapest ticket is $61.90, and 954 tickets are available on the resale market.

In comparison, WWE sold 45,644 tickets for last year’s Survivor Series: WarGames, which was held at Petco Park in San Diego, California. With The Rock confirmed to appear at the November 28 event, ticket sales are expected to rise in the coming days.

This year’s Survivor Series will feature a main event: a Men’s WarGames Match, where The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa) will face off against 946 (Royce Keys, Cruz Montana, Carmelo Hayes, Lucien Price, and Bronco Nima). Additionally, the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match will return, with Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, LA Knight, Je’Von Evans, and Seth Rollins) competing against Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano).