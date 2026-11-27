Last month, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch filed a motion to have her conviction, which resulted in a 17 1/2-year prison sentence at the Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, Florida, dismissed. Sytch was sentenced as part of a plea deal related to a series of charges stemming from the 2022 death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter during a traffic incident in Ormond Beach, Florida.

The charges include DUI causing death, causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.

According to PWInsider.com, Sytch has submitted an amended version of her motion seeking to overturn her 2023 conviction for DUI manslaughter. The new motion includes a statement from Sytch indicating that it was filed in good faith, is timely, and is non-duplicative. It also warns that she may face sanctions, including loss of good behavior time, if the motion is deemed frivolous or made in bad faith.

The report further explains that this amended motion seeks to address issues with the original motion, which the judge dismissed as “facially insufficient.” The judge pointed out that Sytch did not comply with the requirements of the Florida Rule of Criminal Procedure, which mandates that the motion must be submitted under oath.

This includes a declaration that the defendant has read the motion or that it has been read to her, that she understands its contents, and that all the facts presented are true and accurate. Additionally, the defendant must certify her ability to understand English or confirm that the motion has been fully translated into a language she understands.

The amended motion reiterates the same arguments as before, including claims that Sytch’s defense attorney provided ineffective counsel by failing to present evidence related to Lasseter’s pre-existing medical conditions, toxicology reports, and potential alternative causes of death.

This development follows comments from Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Christian Miller, who stated that if Sytch succeeds in having her plea overturned, she could face a new sentence for the original charges. This means that some of the lesser charges previously dropped could be reinstated, potentially exposing her to a total of 26 years in prison—8 years longer than her current sentence.