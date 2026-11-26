The ongoing ring boy lawsuit involving WWE, TKO, Vince McMahon, and Linda McMahon has taken another significant turn, with the parties agreeing to pursue private mediation.

According to POST Wrestling, an agreement was reached during a teleconference this week to temporarily pause the legal proceedings while the parties explore mediation. The decision raises the possibility of an out-of-court settlement, although no settlement agreement has been reached.

The latest development comes approximately one month after the seven anonymous plaintiffs secured a ruling allowing their lawsuit to proceed, an outcome they described as a “significant victory.”

The civil lawsuit centers on allegations of sexual abuse involving underage members of WWE’s ring crew during the 1980s and 1990s. The plaintiffs allege that former WWE ring announcer Mel Phillips recruited them as teenagers for the purpose of sexually abusing them. One plaintiff also alleges that he was sexually abused by Pat Patterson, while another alleges that he experienced sexual harassment from Terry Garvin.

WWE and the McMahons are accused of negligence for allegedly failing to safeguard the minors from abuse.

The defendants previously challenged the constitutionality of allowing the litigation to proceed decades after the alleged incidents. With Phillips, Patterson, and Garvin all deceased, they argued that the passage of time would significantly hinder their ability to defend themselves and violate their constitutional rights to due process. However, United States District Court Judge James K. Bredar rejected that challenge, ruling that the Maryland Child Victims Act of 2023 was constitutional as applied to the lawsuit. The legislation removes time limitations on survivors of childhood sexual abuse pursuing civil claims.

An attorney representing the plaintiffs is scheduled to provide Bredar with a status update on January 6, 2027, confirming whether a mediator has been appointed and whether mediation has been scheduled or has already occurred.

A further teleconference between the parties and Judge Bredar is scheduled for February 2, 2027.

While the decision to pursue private mediation represents a potential step toward resolving the dispute outside of court, the lawsuit remains unresolved, and the allegations have not been adjudicated.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further developments in the case.