WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has opened up about his decade-long battle with a painful back injury, revealing that his physical struggles date back to his rivalry with Brock Lesnar in WWE.

During an appearance on the Game Day Grace podcast, “The World’s Strongest Man” explained that his issues began after taking multiple F5s from Lesnar during their program in 2013 and 2014. Henry initially experienced hip pain, which subsequently affected his ability to protect himself while taking another F5 outside the ring. “Well, the injury started when I was in the saga with Brock Lesnar [2013-2014]. Brock Lesnar F5’d me on the concrete, and whatever it did, it did something to my hip first. Then the next one I took, I was so worried about my hip that I didn’t think about protecting myself. I couldn’t even really protect myself because I was in pain. Then I took another one on the floor, and because my hip hurt so bad, I turned all the way around onto my back. The padding is only this thick, you know, those little gym mat pads. I remember hitting the ground and going, ‘Ah, man.’ I should have just taken it on my front.”

Henry recalled experiencing excruciating pain upon returning home, waking up during the night to discover that he was unable to walk. Subsequent medical examinations revealed a compressed disc, while Henry also disclosed that he suffers from spinal stenosis, which has caused persistent nerve-related symptoms over the years. “I remember getting home the next day, and I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t walk. I was on my knees on the floor, sweating like I had run a marathon. I was in pain. I went and got checked out and everything, and I had a compressed disc. I think it was something that developed over time, and that just really activated the pain. I had swelling in the joint. I have what they call stenosis, where the joint squeezes down on the nerves and creates sciatica, numbness, and lightning down the legs and stuff like that. So, I have to go get it fixed. I’ve put it off for 10 years now.”

The former World Heavyweight Champion explained that concerns surrounding surgical procedures and the possibility of requiring additional operations contributed to his decision to delay treatment. However, advances in medical technology over the past decade have given him greater confidence about undergoing a less invasive procedure.

Henry also detailed how significantly the condition affects his everyday life, revealing that he struggles to remain seated for extended periods and frequently experiences shooting pain and discomfort. “During that time, they said the technology wasn’t great. Usually, if you had back surgery, you were going to have to have more back surgeries. They used to cut you down the back and open up the muscles to get to your issues. They don’t do that anymore. Enough time has passed that the technology has gotten so much better, so it’s less invasive. I’m actually at this point excited because getting up—even right here, sitting down—I have to get up and get down, get up and get down, and stay moving to avoid seizing up and having shooting pain. I wake up after lying down, and it’s like, ‘Ah, man.’ So, I’m in pain. It sucks, but I’m tough.”

After spending approximately a decade managing the condition, Henry expressed optimism about finally addressing the back issues that have continued to affect his quality of life.