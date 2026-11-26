WWE star CM Punk, known as “The Best In The World,” appeared on Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk to discuss various topics, including the top three matches or promos he would recommend to someone unfamiliar with him.

Punk said, “I think most everybody, probably myself included, would say the pipebomb. That comes with a lot of context, though. But still, even if you watch it cold and you have no idea what’s going on, there’s just something about it. There’s an energy to it; there’s something interesting going on. As far as matches go, I would say me and John Cena. I think we had a great one in Dallas prior to WrestleMania. The dates will escape me, ladies and gentlemen. But this was to see who was going to go to WrestleMania to wrestle the Rock. And me and Cena have wrestled so many times, and this one was a little bit special because I stuck him with a pile driver, which is a bad move in our business. And I was fined. The player association came after me. I did, I paid it. I could afford it. I’ve had some great WrestleMania moments, and one that always sticks out is me wrestling The Undertaker. Because he’s just such a legend, and I think he’s somebody that resonates with a lot of maybe lapsed fans. If somebody’s watching this and you’re a hockey fan, and you’re like, ‘Who the hell is this guy?’ But [if] I mentioned the Undertaker, they’ll be like, ‘Oh, I know him.’ Go watch me vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania.”

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