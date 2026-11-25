PWMania.com previously reported that former WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was sidelined due to a knee injury she sustained during her match against Jade Cargill at WWE Clash in Italy earlier this year. Ripley underwent surgery in August to address the issue.

In a recent interview with RG News, AEW star and Ripley’s real-life husband, Buddy Matthews, discussed various topics, including Ripley’s recovery from her injury.

Matthews said, “She [Rhea Ripley] is doing well. This was probably the first surgery she’s ever had, so it caught her a little off guard. Her pain tolerance is like no other, and her work ethic puts me to shame. She’s working really, really hard, and she’ll be back sooner rather than later too.”

On Ripley’s it factor:

“When you have those traits, you don’t have to pretend or try to be marketable. She just is that. She’s it. In wrestling, we always hear people asking whether someone has the ‘it factor.’ She’s the epitome of that because she doesn’t even know what she’s doing. She’s just it. She just does it. Even if something isn’t cool, she makes it cool. I wish I was one-hundredth of what she was. She can’t even articulate how or why she does it. She can just make anything gold.”

There is currently no confirmation regarding when Ripley will return to WWE TV, but it has been reported that her return is expected soon.