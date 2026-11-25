WWE veteran Charlotte Flair appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including the scariest moment of her wrestling career.

Flair said, “My knee. I’m used to just getting hurt and then just continuing to go. But when I’m like, oh man, something’s wrong with my leg, and then I went to the top with Asuka for the suplex off the top, and the next thing you know, I’m on my neck. I’m like, that wasn’t right, and then I still wasn’t thinking of my knee, so I told her to start giving me kicks, and then we got to the corner to do my backbreaker, and then I was on my face again.”

On not feeling any pain from the adrenaline:

“No. I think it was the adrenaline. But I was not registering that Ash, your knee is not working, your leg is not working, what are you doing? But I finished the match. But by that time, after the third move, I fell; I was limping through the whole way. But I don’t think I was in pain. I was just more got to get to the finish.”

On realizing the injury would put her out for a while:

“The realization that I was about to be out for seven months, I really was bawling with the locker room. That’s why when I came back and it was so chaotic, they all had their arms wrapped around me, and were there. And Hunter came and talked to me. Randy came and talked to me. I was crushed.”

On her fear on not having the same spot when she left:

“That. And then so much happened while I was out. It was just a lot.”

On pitching an idea to become a “Dark Queen”:

“Yeah, and I was pitching so many ideas, and what I had saw for myself was different than what they saw. I wanted to come back as this dark queen persona and completely different. I was thinking maybe do dark hair and switch it up because I’d never been out that long.”

On being willing to dye her hair for the gimmick:

“Yes, I had this long pitch, but that really wasn’t necessary to get to the dark queen either. But I just had this vision.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.