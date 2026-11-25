WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In a WWE NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match, “The Main One” Zilla Fatu, EK Prosper, “Showtime” Kam Hendrix, and “Mr. England” Tristan Angels will compete against each other. Additionally, DarkState’s Dion Lennox, BirthRight’s Lexis King, and Los Perros del Mal’s AAA World Trios Champion Daga will face off in a Triple Threat Match.

Furthermore, Saquon Shugars will go up against “Super” Sean Legacy in a singles match, Tony D’Angelo will battle Myles Borne in another singles contest, and Mason Rook will have a face-to-face meeting with WWE NXT Champion Grayson Waller ahead of their championship match at NXT TLC.

You can watch the live episode on The CW, and it will also be available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.