WWE star and 946 leader Royce Keys spoke with NBC News about various topics, including his debut at this year’s Royal Rumble PLE.

Keys said, “It’s almost like being in a dream. because I tell people all the time. When I made my debut at the Royal Rumble, when I walked out — like for me, it was almost like I was sitting in my grandparents’ den watching old wrestling tapes like we used to. It fully didn’t hit me until after when I was on the plane back home.”

On the moment being one he’d thought about his whole life:

“Pretty much, yeah. I mean, my first wrestling show of course I don’t remember. I was six months old with my grandma, so she took me to the Cow Palace with her, and we went to an AWA show. So I tell people like, I constantly believe that this was something that I was meant to do. And so, it’s just always been a part of me for — for me, there was no Plan B. So it was going to be this some way or another.”

You can check out Keys’ comments in the video below.