The Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast, presented by PWMania.com, is back with another brand-new episode as WWE gears up for Survivor Series this weekend!

This week, Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent preview WWE Survivor Series, sharing their thoughts on the build to the event, the WarGames matches, and some of the biggest questions surrounding the show.

Among the topics discussed:

The 946 vs. The Bloodline — Does The 946 need a victory at Survivor Series to remain relevant?

Women’s WarGames — Does the women’s division really need a WarGames match this year?

Survivor Series predictions — What can fans expect from one of WWE’s biggest events of the year?

The conversation then shifts to The Rock, with this year’s Survivor Series marking the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut.

The guys look back at the legendary career of “The Great One,” debating his legacy, greatest rivalries, and potential involvement in WWE moving forward.

Does The Rock belong on WWE’s Mount Rushmore?

Who is The Rock’s greatest rival of all time?

What role could The Rock play at WrestleMania 43?

From Survivor Series predictions to celebrating three decades of one of professional wrestling’s most iconic performers, there’s plenty to discuss on this week’s show.