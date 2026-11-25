WWE has announced the lineup for its 2026 NXT TLC premium live event (PLE), scheduled for next month.

At this event, WWE NXT Champion “The Aussie Icon” Grayson Waller will defend his title against Mason Rook. Additionally, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan will also defend her title against WrenQCC’s Kendal Grey in a TLC match.

WWE NXT TLC 2026 will take place on Saturday, December 12th, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show will be broadcast live on The CW and ESPN Unlimited in the U.S., and it will be available on Netflix internationally.