Two former members of The Wyatt Family are set to reunite for a high-profile tag team encounter on the independent wrestling scene next month.

Great Lakes Championship Wrestling (GLCW) has announced that Braun Strowman will team with longtime associate Erick Redbeard, formerly known as Erick Rowan in WWE, to face Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson of The Good Brothers at Blizzard Brawl 21.

The event will take place on December 5 at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Strowman and Redbeard have reunited on several occasions outside WWE, continuing their partnership on the independent circuit following their respective departures from the company.

The upcoming appearance comes after an eventful year for Strowman, who underwent surgery earlier in 2026 to drain excess fluid from his knee following an infection. The former WWE Universal Champion subsequently resumed filming the second season of his USA Network television series, Everything on the Menu.

Strowman returned to in-ring competition in July at GLCW’s The Return of the Titan event, competing in his first match since wrestling on WWE SmackDown in April 2025.

Meanwhile, Redbeard has maintained an active schedule on the independent circuit since his WWE release alongside the remaining members of The Wyatt Sicks this past April. His post-WWE appearances have included dates for AWF, ACW, MLP, TMW, and ECPW.

The upcoming showdown at Blizzard Brawl 21 will bring together four familiar faces from WWE, with the former Wyatt Family members going up against one of professional wrestling’s most established tag teams.