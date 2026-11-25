CM Punk has revealed that one of the most memorable moments from his legendary rivalry with John Cena came with a financial penalty.

During an appearance on the Wingmen podcast, Punk looked back on his acclaimed encounter with Cena on the February 25, 2013, episode of WWE RAW in Dallas, Texas. The match featured Cena putting his WrestleMania 29 WWE Championship opportunity against The Rock on the line.

When discussing some of his favorite matches throughout his career, Punk singled out the encounter as a standout from his extensive history with Cena. “As far as matches go, I would say me and John Cena, I think we had a great one in Dallas prior to a WrestleMania,” Punk recalled. “The dates will escape me ladies and gentlemen, but this was to see who was going to go to WrestleMania to wrestle The Rock.”

One of the most talked-about moments of the match saw Punk deliver a piledriver to Cena, generating a huge reaction from the audience due to the maneuver being banned in WWE at the time.

More than a decade later, “The Best in the World” confirmed that WWE issued him a fine for performing the move. Punk humorously recalled accepting the punishment without much concern over its financial impact. “Me and Cena have wrestled so many times, this one was a little bit special because I stuck him with a pile driver, which is a bad move in our business,” Punk said. “I was fined. The player association came after me [laughs]. I did, I paid it. I could afford it.”

Punk and Cena renewed their storied rivalry one final time at WWE Night of Champions in June 2025, where Cena successfully defended the WWE Championship against his longtime rival, bringing another chapter of their celebrated history to a close.