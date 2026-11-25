Few catchphrases in professional wrestling history have enjoyed the staying power of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s iconic “What?” chant. However, the WWE Hall of Famer believes wrestling fans are largely responsible for turning it into a phenomenon that continues to this day.

Despite originating more than two decades ago, the chant remains a regular occurrence on WWE programming, often interrupting promos and drawing mixed reactions from wrestlers and audiences alike.

Speaking with OutKick, Austin admitted that he never fully understood why the catchphrase resonated so strongly with fans, crediting their enthusiasm for its enduring popularity. “I don’t think I did it. I just put it out there and the crowd started by buying into it, and they started doing it. I’d give the crowd more credit than I would myself,” Austin said. “I came up with an idea to do it, and I guess it worked, but I don’t know what the psychology behind it was ‘cause it was so stupid, but also clever.”

Austin drew parallels between the “What?” chant and Ric Flair’s trademark “Woo!” while suggesting that timing played a significant role in its success. “Somehow, some way it caught on, kind of like, in a different psychological aspect than the Ric Flair ‘woo,’ you know, because before shows, everybody’s out there ‘wooing,’ and people started ‘What-ing.’ It just something that clicked because of being in the right place at the right time. I mean, because how else would you explain it, right? … I’d like to act like I’m real smart over here, but I don’t know.”

The Texas Rattlesnake also acknowledged how remarkable it is that children who were not even born during his legendary WWE run continue to recognize him. Having retired from full-time in-ring competition in 2003, Austin expressed gratitude that his legacy continues to reach new generations of wrestling fans. “Of course,” Austin said when asked about younger fans recognizing the chant. “Man, for some reason, I don’t know why it is, I think I retired, what, 2003, something like that? That’s 23 years ago. And there’s kids that are in grade school that know who I am.”

Austin continued, “I don’t know if it’s the stuff on Netflix or WWE or the video games or, I don’t know what it is. I don’t even know how they remember who I am. I don’t know how they know who I am. So, it’s a blessing, and I’m real happy about it.”

Although his influence remains evident on WWE television, Austin revealed during the same interview that he no longer follows the company’s programming. The former WWE Champion explained that his lack of television viewing extends well beyond professional wrestling, with most of his time devoted to other interests and daily responsibilities.

“Man, I don’t watch it (WWE programming) at all anymore because I really don’t watch any TV at all, except at dinner,” Austin said. “My wife and I will stream something, whether it’s an episode or a movie, there for about an hour to one hour and a half max. But other than that, our TV doesn’t get turned on throughout the day.”

Austin went on to offer a glimpse into his life away from the wrestling business, explaining that watching television with his wife has become part of their evening routine after spending much of the day occupied with their respective activities.

“If it wasn’t for my wife, I wouldn’t watch TV period. So, we kind of just do that as our thing together. We’re decompressing about the day. She’s fed the horses and done all the chores, and I’ve done my thing as far as being in my shop and working out and doing whatever I needed to do.”

He concluded, “So that’s just kind of our time together. So, she likes that more so, and I love it too, but if it wasn’t for her, I would not watch TV at all. So, I don’t watch any programming.”