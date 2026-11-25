The Rock’s upcoming WWE return appears to be generating considerable momentum at the box office ahead of this weekend’s Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.

According to the latest figures from WrestleTix, WWE has distributed approximately 35,080 tickets for Saturday’s event at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, with demand increasing noticeably following confirmation that “The Final Boss” will be in attendance.

The latest ticketing update shows an additional 1,185 tickets distributed within a single day. That follows an increase of 1,724 tickets over the previous three days, while an earlier update recorded another 2,502 tickets distributed across a two-day period.

Combined, WWE has moved 5,411 additional tickets across its three most recent updates. While the increase cannot be attributed exclusively to The Rock’s announced appearance, the timing suggests his involvement is helping generate additional interest in the premium live event.

The latest figures also indicate that approximately 1,006 tickets are available on the secondary market. Meanwhile, the lowest-priced standard admission ticket has dropped from $74.25 to $61.90.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest WWE Survivor Series news and live results coverage this Saturday.