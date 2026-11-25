WWE is looking to secure the trademark rights to the name of one of professional wrestling’s most iconic territorial promotions.

On November 24, WWE submitted a trademark application for “Mid-South Wrestling” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The application covers various professional wrestling-related entertainment services, including the production and presentation of wrestling events, television programming, digital content, and the distribution of wrestling news and information.

The timing of WWE’s filing is particularly noteworthy, as it comes just days after independent wrestling promotions Razor Pro and PRODUCE announced plans to revive the Mid-South Wrestling brand.

The two promotions are collaborating to present a Mid-South Wrestling event in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in February 2027, with plans to expand into additional markets across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas.

Paul Walter Hauser, Bryan Keith, Jonathan Gresham, Steve Maclin, and Adam Priest are among the names currently advertised for the February event.

Adding another layer to the situation, Arkansas-based Mid-South Wrestling LLC filed its own trademark application for “Mid-South Wrestling” on November 23, just one day before WWE submitted its application.

That filing covers various professional wrestling-related entertainment services, as well as merchandise such as shirts, sweatshirts, hats, bandanas, and socks.

It remains unclear whether the announced revival of Mid-South Wrestling prompted WWE to pursue the trademark. Neither application should be considered a confirmation that exclusive trademark rights have been granted.

The original Mid-South Wrestling promotion, which later became known as the Universal Wrestling Federation (UWF), was sold to Jim Crockett Promotions in 1987. WWE acquired the promotion’s extensive video library from Ene Watts and her family in 2012 before releasing its Legends of Mid-South Wrestling DVD collection in 2013.

Longtime Mid-South Wrestling promoter and WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bill Watts passed away earlier this month at the age of 87.

According to Razor Pro and PRODUCE, discussions and preparations to revive the historic wrestling brand were already underway prior to Watts’ passing.

With competing trademark applications now submitted, it remains to be seen whether WWE’s filing will have any impact on the independent promotions’ plans to relaunch Mid-South Wrestling in 2027.