As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE NXT star Thea Hail discussed her struggle with alopecia during Tuesday’s episode of NXT. She shared how she transformed a moment of doubt, in the face of mockery, into a moment of strength before shaving her head.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels reacted emotionally to Hail’s promo in a video he shared on his Twitter (X) account. After her segment, Michaels met Hail as she came back through the curtain, hugged her, and offered some encouraging words before walking her to the back.

Michaels wrote, “The courage and strength @theahail_wwe showed tonight is something truly special. Sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is embrace change and face it head-on.

Couldn’t be prouder of you, Thea.”

Hail first announced her diagnosis of alopecia areata in August.