According to Andrew Baydala, WWE is considering Philadelphia as a potential host city for next year’s SummerSlam premium live event (PLE). Baydala indicated there is a strong possibility WWE could hold a major event in the Pennsylvania metropolis next year, with SummerSlam most often associated with the city.

Philadelphia has hosted several significant WWE events over the years, including WrestleMania 40 in 2024. The city also hosted SummerSlam in 1990, which was headlined by a WWE Championship Match between The Ultimate Warrior and Rick Rude.

WWE has not yet announced the locations for SummerSlam in 2027 or 2028. However, it was reported in August that WWE SummerSlam 2029 will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, as part of the company’s 2024 agreement with the Indiana Sports Corporation.

WWE’s next PLE is Survivor Series: WarGames, scheduled for Saturday, November 28th, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.